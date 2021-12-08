Drugs and cash seized in Rugby after police spot drugs deal in the street

A man has been arrested and suspected class A drugs seized following a stop search in Rugby.
Officers from Rugby Proactive CID were patrolling around 2.50pm on Tuesday, December 7, when they witnessed a suspected drugs deal take place in East Union Street.
A search carried out saw a mobile phone, a quantity of cash and what is believed to be class A controlled drugs seized and a 20-year-old man from Birmingham arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 227 of 7 December.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.