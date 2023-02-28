Register
Drugs found after police search house in Rugby – officers arrest a man​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ from the town

He was one of six people arrested yesterday across the county

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:51pm

Drugs were found after a police search at a house in Rugby.

The property in Charlotte Street was examined after officers seized suspect amphetamines from a man.

The search led to more suspected amphetamines, and suspected ecstasy being seized.

A 44-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
He was one of six people arrested yesterday (Monday February 27) as part of ongoing efforts to target drug dealing across the county.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Reader, head of Warwickshire Police Proactive CID, said: “Operations such as this rely on intelligence from our communities about the supply and use of drugs. We may not be able to respond to every report made to us but arrests such as these show that we do act on all intelligence submitted and use it to build a bigger picture and identify patterns of activity.”