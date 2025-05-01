Drugs raid on another Leamington property which has ‘long been associated with drug use’
Yesterday morning (Wednesday), police executed a drugs warrant at Bridge House.
This follows a separate drugs raid in St Paul's Square on April 16, which led to a closure order on the property.
In both cases, the raids involved officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team.
Talking about the latest raid at Bridge House, they said: "This property has long been associated with drug use, and we were more than happy to use our powers to investigate further.
"This sort of action is not possible unless we receive reports from the public about drug use at specific areas so we encourage you to report concerns you have on either 101 or online via our website. You can also make reports anonymously via CrimeStoppers on their website."
In the St Paul's Square case, one man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, and handling stolen goods.