Drugs raid on Leamington house suspected of drug activity and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drugs raid was carried out this morning (Wednesday) on a Leamington house that is suspected of drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant on a property in St Paul's Square.

One man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, and handling stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Graham Martin said “This address and the activity associated with it has been causing significant problems in the area for some time now and so I am pleased that we have been able to take positive action. We will continue to monitor the address going forward and will take further action if necessary.

Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant on a property in St Paul's Square.

"If you suspect there is drug activity at an address near you, or anti-social behaviour please report this to us on 999 in an emergency, on 101 or online and we will take action where we are able.”

"If you wish to remain anonymous then you can also report things via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111."