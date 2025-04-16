Drugs raid on Leamington house suspected of drug activity and anti-social behaviour
Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant on a property in St Paul's Square.
One man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, and handling stolen goods.
PC Graham Martin said “This address and the activity associated with it has been causing significant problems in the area for some time now and so I am pleased that we have been able to take positive action. We will continue to monitor the address going forward and will take further action if necessary.
"If you suspect there is drug activity at an address near you, or anti-social behaviour please report this to us on 999 in an emergency, on 101 or online and we will take action where we are able.”