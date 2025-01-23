'Drugs ruin lives and damage communities': Rugby man caught with 22 bags of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby drug dealer has been jailed after being caught with 22 bags of cocaine.

Samuel Mreshaj, 25, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 32 months imprisonment after he was caught dealing drugs in Rugby.

On September 12 last year, officers witnessed a suspected drug deal in St John’s Street in Rugby.

Mreshj was searched and found to be in possession of 22 deal bags of cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Samuel Mreshaj.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.

Det Constable Matthew Rapkins, from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Drugs ruin lives and damage communities and we remain committed to stamping out the supply of them in Warwickshire.”