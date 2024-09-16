Drugs seized from man in Warwick caught smoking cannabis walking past police vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers seized drugs from man in Warwick after he was caught smoking cannabis while walking past a police vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened last Saturday evening (September 14).

Officers from the Warwick and Leamington were conducting plain clothes operations around Warwick Racecourse and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Central Safer Neighourhood team said: “These operations are ongoing and will look to tackle ASB and Drug Use within the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized drugs from man in Warwick after he was caught smoking cannabis while walking past a police vehicle.

"While patrolling the area and engaging with numerous members of the public, an adult male was seen smoking cannabis while walking past a police vehicle.

"The male was stopped by officers and searched. An amount of cannabis was seized from this male.”

Officers said the man was given a “drug rehabilitation course and a community resolution”.

These patrols follow on from an earlier announced increase in patrols by the Warwick Central SNT in the same area after concerns about antisocial behaviour.