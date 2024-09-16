Drugs seized from man in Warwick caught smoking cannabis walking past police vehicle
The incident happened last Saturday evening (September 14).
Officers from the Warwick and Leamington were conducting plain clothes operations around Warwick Racecourse and the surrounding areas.
A spokesperson from the Warwick Central Safer Neighourhood team said: “These operations are ongoing and will look to tackle ASB and Drug Use within the area.
"While patrolling the area and engaging with numerous members of the public, an adult male was seen smoking cannabis while walking past a police vehicle.
"The male was stopped by officers and searched. An amount of cannabis was seized from this male.”
Officers said the man was given a “drug rehabilitation course and a community resolution”.
These patrols follow on from an earlier announced increase in patrols by the Warwick Central SNT in the same area after concerns about antisocial behaviour.