Drugs with street value of £100,000 seized after police stop car on M40 in south Warwickshire

Drugs with a street value of £100,000 were seized by police after they stopped a car on the M40 in south Warwickshire.
Officers found cannabis and amphetamines when they stopped the vehicle on Friday (February 3) morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Christopher McLean, 60, of Ashbourne Road, Liverpool was arrested and a search of his house led to the seizure of more Amphetamines.
McLean was later charged with possession of cannabis resin, amphetamines and cannabis with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 3.