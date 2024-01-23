Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunk driver who crashed his car into a lamppost has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Maulid Juma, 26, from Keswick Drive, was fined £276 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £110 victim surcharge.

Officers on their way to Rugby Police Station saw the driver in Newbold Road after he had crashed his car into a lamppost.

Police step up drink drive campaign.

He was arrested at 5.35am on December 10, and found to have 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was charged with drink driving.

Seven drivers have lost their licences after appearing at Leamington Magistrates Court on January 19 charged with drink driving related offences.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said: “These drivers all now have criminal records and will see their car insurance costs increase significantly. They may not believe it but it really could have been much worse.

"If one of these drivers had caused death by careless driving when under the influence of drink they could be facing life imprisonment, an unlimited fine, a five year driving ban and an extended retest before their licence is returned.