Drunk HGV driver given driving ban after being caught swerving across motorway near Warwick
Onlookers called the police to report the driver's erratic behaviour on the M40 near the Warwick Services.
And when Warwickshire Police stopped him, he was found to be three times over the legal limit.
Sandeep Khakh, aged 38, from Waltham Gardens has been banned from driving for two years and four months. He has also been ordered to do 200 hours supervised unpaid work and a 120 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement when sentenced at Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on January 22.
He was arrested on December 22 during Op Limit, the national anti-drink and drug driving operation.
PC Simon Dalby said “We would like to thank the members of the public who called us to report seeing this driver swerving on the M40 southbound and the drivers around him whose actions helped to protect other road users. As a result we were able to stop him and he was arrested at Warwick Services at around 1pm. Later a breathalyser test showed a reading of over three times the legal limit.
“This driver has lost his job. He found out that the public strongly supports our enforcement activity and everyone is watching his driving. The public is right to be concerned about his driving because those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs have a significantly higher risk of being involved in a serious collision. We will continue our regular operations to arrest drink and drug drivers and put them before the courts to make our roads safer for everyone.”