Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

CCTV operators alerted police to the incident on Friday night after they spotted the 20-year-man from Southam arguing over the decision to eject him from the club.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Warwickshire Police said: "When police attended he continued to be abusive and would not calm down so he was arrested and later fined."