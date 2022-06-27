Drunk man fined for punching cars in Leamington - and then shouting at passers-by and police officers

Two people were arrested and fined for being drunk and disorderly in town over the weekend.

A drunk man has been fined for punching cars in Leamington - and then shouting at passers-by and police officers.

He was one of two people arrested and fined for being drunk and disorderly in town over the weekend.

The other man, aged 18 from Warwick, was fined after being arrested by officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the band stand in Leamington on Sunday evening.

In both incidents the men became aggressive when police approached them.

In the first incident, Warwickshire Police said: "A 47-year-old man from Leamington was fined after being arrested on Saturday evening by officers responding to a report of a man in Francis Havergal Close shouting and punching cars.