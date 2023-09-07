Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Drunk man who tried to stab someone with a knife in south Warwickshire has been jailed for two years

He said he couldn’t remember much of the incident as he had drunk a bottle of vodka
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A drunk man who tried to stab someone with a knife has been jailed for two years.

The court heard that in the early hours of July 28, CCTV operators alerted police to an altercation in Birmingham Road, Stratford.

The CCTV showed Shane Parker making five separate attempts to stab the victim – a man in his 30s.

Most Popular
Shane ParkerShane Parker
Shane Parker

Police found Parker in Arden Street. They arrested him and seized a knife.

Following his arrest Parker admitted trying to stab the victim in the stomach.

Officers then identified the victim who had suffered a minor cut to his chest.

In interview, Parker said he couldn’t remember much of the incident as he had drunk a bottle of vodka.

Parker, 35, of Arden Street, Stratford was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday September 6). He had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

PC Barney Tandy from Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Team said: “Parker armed himself with a knife with the intent to cause serious injury. This could easily have been so much more serious.

“I hope this conviction reiterates that Warwickshire Police will not tolerate violent crime and offenders will be dealt with robustly.”