Drunk man who tried to stab someone with a knife in south Warwickshire has been jailed for two years

He said he couldn’t remember much of the incident as he had drunk a bottle of vodka

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drunk man who tried to stab someone with a knife has been jailed for two years.

The court heard that in the early hours of July 28, CCTV operators alerted police to an altercation in Birmingham Road, Stratford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV showed Shane Parker making five separate attempts to stab the victim – a man in his 30s.

Shane Parker

Police found Parker in Arden Street. They arrested him and seized a knife.

Following his arrest Parker admitted trying to stab the victim in the stomach.

Officers then identified the victim who had suffered a minor cut to his chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In interview, Parker said he couldn’t remember much of the incident as he had drunk a bottle of vodka.

Parker, 35, of Arden Street, Stratford was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday September 6). He had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

PC Barney Tandy from Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Team said: “Parker armed himself with a knife with the intent to cause serious injury. This could easily have been so much more serious.