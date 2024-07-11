Drunk MG driver one of three dumb motorists who had their cars seized near Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 10:46 BST
A drunk MG driver was one of three dumb motorists who had their cars taken away from them in the Leamington area yesterday (Wednesday).

In the other incidents, a VW driver was spotted weaving on the roads while a BMW driver drew attention to himself due to his dodgy exhaust.

Warwickshire Police came across the MG driver after they broke down on a roundabout on the A46.

"It didn’t help that the driver, still in his car, was drunk," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

The VW and BMW that was seized - with a close-up of the VW's dodgy tyres. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire).The VW and BMW that was seized - with a close-up of the VW's dodgy tyres. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire).
The VW and BMW that was seized - with a close-up of the VW's dodgy tyres. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire).

"He provided a roadside reading of 49 and was arrested."

Just a few minutes before that, a BMW came to the attention of police due to the large amounts of smoke coming from the exhaust.

"We stop checked it and found that the driver had no licence or insurance. Now he has no car as well," said police.

In a separate incident, officers from Warwickshire Police's OPU unit spotted a VW driver in Leamington "struggling to drive in a straight line". The car had defective tyres and the driver tested positive for cannabis.

They said: "The wobbly driving could be attributed to the defective tyres, the cannabis or both. Another potential killer/deathtrap off the roads tonight."

