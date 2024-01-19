Drunk teenager spotted stumbling into his car in Leamington just hours after New Year's Eve celebrations

He appeared in court this week, where he was banned from driving for for 23 months

A drunk teenager was spotted stumbling back to his car in Leamington just hours after the New Year's Eve celebrations.

When he was breathalysed, Charles Bryant was two-and-a-half times over the legal drink drive limit.

This week, the 19-year-old from Thrapston appeared in court and was banned from driving for for 23 months, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £135 costs and £80 victim surcharge.

He was arrested in at 4am on January 1 in Beauchamp Avenue, Leamington, after police watched him drive a Mini Cooper in to a petrol station and said he "stumbled into the vehicle on his return".

Warwickshire Police said: "He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving. He had consumed so much alcohol that he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, well exceeding the prescribed limit."

"Mr Bryant will have the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 23 weeks if by May 9, 2025, if he satisfactorily completes an approved drink drive rehabilitation course."

He was one of three drivers who lost their driving licences after appearing at court this week charged with drink driving and other driving related offences.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said “I hope this will feel like a bucket of cold water over the heads of these drivers, waking them up to the consequences of drinking and driving.

“Drinking blurs the senses but I hope their sentences will bring these drivers back to reality.”

“As well as being out of pocket, they will need to rely on friends, family and public transport to get to the places they’d normally drive to. Let’s also be clear – this sentence means they now have criminal records. This can restrict the countries they can go on holiday to and lead to difficulties in finding employment.