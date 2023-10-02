'Drunk' woman arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford

The bizarre incident led Warwickshire Police to post a humorous post on Facebook about the incident

A 'drunk' woman has been arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford.

The bizarre incident led Warwickshire Police to post a humorous post on Facebook about the incident, which they said was not a great performance in a town known for its world-class contribution to the performing arts.

When police officers turned up, the suspect was far from helpful and seemed drunk - so officers were forced to take her to the cells for the night.

In their social media post, Warwickshire Police said the woman had "elected to charge from screen to screen, being generally very noisy and not very nice".

"Was this was some kind of radical situationist protest against sitting still and being quiet while the film's on or was this a case of someone taking on too much drink and being very inconsiderate? We'll let you decide," they added.

"We arrived to find the suspect appearing to be intoxicated, and not particularly helpful. We had been hoping to resolve it all there and then - but it quickly became clear that we would have to assist the woman to 'exit stage right' and have her spend the night in our luxury accommodation.