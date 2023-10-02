Register
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

'Drunk' woman arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford

The bizarre incident led Warwickshire Police to post a humorous post on Facebook about the incident
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 'drunk' woman has been arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford.

The bizarre incident led Warwickshire Police to post a humorous post on Facebook about the incident, which they said was not a great performance in a town known for its world-class contribution to the performing arts.

When police officers turned up, the suspect was far from helpful and seemed drunk - so officers were forced to take her to the cells for the night.

Most Popular
A 'drunk' woman has been arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford.A 'drunk' woman has been arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford.
A 'drunk' woman has been arrested for running into cinema screenings and shouting abuse in Stratford.

In their social media post, Warwickshire Police said the woman had "elected to charge from screen to screen, being generally very noisy and not very nice".

"Was this was some kind of radical situationist protest against sitting still and being quiet while the film's on or was this a case of someone taking on too much drink and being very inconsiderate? We'll let you decide," they added.

"We arrived to find the suspect appearing to be intoxicated, and not particularly helpful. We had been hoping to resolve it all there and then - but it quickly became clear that we would have to assist the woman to 'exit stage right' and have her spend the night in our luxury accommodation.

"The woman remains in custody at the time of writing."