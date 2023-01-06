Eagle-eyed CCTV operator in Rugby spots man with knife sticking out the top of his trousers
An eagle-eyed CCTV operator in Rugby helped police seize a knife and arrest a man last night (Thursday).
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:56am
The CCTV operator spotted the man with what appeared to be a knife sticking out the top of his trousers. They alerted police and officers stopped a man in Clifton Road and seized a seven-inch knife.
CCTV operators received a call via the Pubwatch radio system raising concern about the man.
A 27-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.