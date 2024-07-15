Egyptian currency, jewellery and bank card stolen from Lapworth home
Warwickshire Police said burglars gained access to a house during the afternoon on June 15 and stole the cash along with jewellery and a bank card.
Detective Inspector Pete Sherwood said: “We’ve carried out a number of enquiries to try to identify the offenders but have been unsuccessful.
"We’re really keen to hear from anyone who works in a bank, building society, travel agent or currency exchange who recalls being asked to exchange Egyptian currency recently.”
Anyone who might have any information that could help officers investigating the incident should contact Warwickshire Police on the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/
Information can also be reported by calling 101.
Anyone who is reporting information is asked to quote incident 179 of June 15.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/