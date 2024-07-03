Elderly dog walker assaulted after confronting teens who were kicking a bin in Lutterworth

File image

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Lutterworth.

The 76-year-old man was walking his dog through the recreation ground in Coventry Road at around 3.30pm when he came across a group of teenage boys kicking a bin.

The man asked them to stop but as he walked away he was pushed to the ground and kicked, leaving him with a cut to his head.

The boys are described as between 14 and 16 years old, with one wearing a black tracksuit, trainers and a gold necklace.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the park on Monday afternoon and witnessed the incident, or knows who is responsible for the assault to get in touch.