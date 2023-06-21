Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

An elderly woman in Warwick had her jewellery stolen during a distraction burglary.

The incident happened in Antelope Gardens in Warwick yesterday (Tuesday June 20) afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At around 12.50pm a woman knocked on the door of a house claiming to be collecting for charity.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim – a woman in her 80s – let the suspect use the toilet while she was there.

Once the suspect had gone, the victim noticed that jewellery had been stolen and contacted police.

The suspect is believed to have knocked on other doors in the area. She is described as being short and lightly tanned with black hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Alan Hands from Warwickshire Proactive CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim who has obviously been left upset by her ordeal.

"We believe the suspect was knocking on other doors in the area so we are hopeful people may doorbell or dash cam footage of her.

"If you live in the area, please check and get in contact with us if you can help.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone with information that could help police can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

Those calling about the incident should quote incident number 197 of June 20.