Elderly woman left with broken arm after an assault on a bus in Warwick

Police are trying to track down the suspect.

An elderly woman has been left with a broken arm after an assault on a bus in Warwick.

The incident happened on a bus in Spinney Hill on September 18, when a man is reported to have attacked a woman in her 70s and her husband at around 2.35pm.

Information about this incident was released by Warwickshire Police today (Friday October 6).

The altercation is believed to have started after the injured man confronted the suspect after he coughed at the couple.

When the bus stopped it is reported both victims were pushed to the floor by the suspect.

The woman suffered a broken arm and minor head injury.

The man in his 60s suffered a cut to his arm.

The suspect is described as being white with short dark hair. He was wearing a green coat, green t-shirt and black jeans. He was carrying a black backpack.

Detective Constable Regan Austin from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was an horrific attack that left a woman with a serious injury. It also left the couple badly shaken. We need to locate the person responsible for this.

“We have a good CCTV image of a man who may be able to help with our enquiries that we may release to the public if we fail to identify the man responsible.”

Anyone with information that could help police identify the person responsible is asked to contact police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or on 101, quoting incident 216 of September 18.