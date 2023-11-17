Elderly woman left with life-changing injuries after incident in Leamington car park

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman required serious surgery following an incident in a Leamington car park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 10am on October 26, a woman in her eighties was walking along the M&S car park in Bedford Street.

It’s reported she had to quickly move out of the way of a car - and having to move that quickly caused her to fall over and sustain a serious injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “I would ask for anyone who saw this incident to please get in touch with us as by emailing: traf[email protected], quoting reference number 1367749.

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate reports of an elderly woman requiring serious surgery following an incident with a vehicle in a Leamington car park.

“If the driver of the vehicle is reading this - I would strongly advise that you get in touch.

“This incident has left an elderly woman with life-changing injuries and we need to speak with you to establish the circumstances.