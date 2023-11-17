Elderly woman left with life-changing injuries after incident in Leamington car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 10am on October 26, a woman in her eighties was walking along the M&S car park in Bedford Street.
It’s reported she had to quickly move out of the way of a car - and having to move that quickly caused her to fall over and sustain a serious injury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesperson said: “I would ask for anyone who saw this incident to please get in touch with us as by emailing: traf[email protected], quoting reference number 1367749.
“If the driver of the vehicle is reading this - I would strongly advise that you get in touch.
“This incident has left an elderly woman with life-changing injuries and we need to speak with you to establish the circumstances.
“This is a very serious matter and if we do not hear from you soon it may progress to your being arrested.”