Elderly woman left with life-changing injuries after incident in Leamington car park

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman required serious surgery following an incident in a Leamington car park.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Nov 2023, 08:57 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:57 GMT
At around 10am on October 26, a woman in her eighties was walking along the M&S car park in Bedford Street.

It’s reported she had to quickly move out of the way of a car - and having to move that quickly caused her to fall over and sustain a serious injury.

A police spokesperson said: “I would ask for anyone who saw this incident to please get in touch with us as by emailing: traf[email protected], quoting reference number 1367749.

“If the driver of the vehicle is reading this - I would strongly advise that you get in touch.

“This incident has left an elderly woman with life-changing injuries and we need to speak with you to establish the circumstances.

“This is a very serious matter and if we do not hear from you soon it may progress to your being arrested.”