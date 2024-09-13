Emergency care worker near Leamington jailed for ‘horrendous’ sexual assault on women in back of ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An emergency care worker from Fenny Compton has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance.

Marcus Gunn, of Station Road, Fenny Compton, was sentenced on Wednesday (September 11) at Oxford Crown Court to ten years in prison.

The 58-year-old former care worker was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration after a four-day trial at the same court on Friday, June 14.

The court heard how Gunn, who was working at the time, sexually assaulted a woman in her fifties in the back of an ambulance whilst escorting her to the hospital in December 2022.

Gunn was later charged with sexual assault on May 3, last year, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Following the sentencing, police thanked the victim for coming forward and showing bravery during the investigation and trial.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Victoria Griffiths, based at Banbury Police Station, said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and commend her bravery during this investigation.

“She was subjected to a horrendous assault whilst vulnerable and in a position where she should have been able to rely on care and compassion.

“She was entitled to trust Mr Gunn in his role as an emergency care assistant. Mr Gunn abused this position to commit these abhorrent crimes.

“I hope that his sentence demonstrates that reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”