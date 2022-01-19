Emergency incident update: Cannabis factory found in town centre - traffic delays are still ongoing

Police have made two arrests after discovering a large cannabis factory in Leamington town centre. Photos by Leamington Police.

As we reported this morning, emergency services closed some roads as they carried out the search at a property in Bath Street.

Some roads have been reopened but traffic is still slow, with some areas still closed off.

Leamington Police said this afternoon: "There is still a police presence in the area with road closures in place while the premises is made safe.

"We thank the public for their patience as we know this is causing delays in the area."

Two men have been arrested and are currently being held in police custody.

Talking about the drugs raid, Leamington Police added: "As part of Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Teams efforts to tackle drug dealing and use in the area we have this morning executed a drugs warrant on Bath Street in Leamington Spa.