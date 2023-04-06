Register
Event by Rugby-based charity aims to stamp out hate crime in Warwickshire

Equip Equality is hosting a series of free events called We Stand Together.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
The session will include advice on reporting hate crime to police.

Hate crime will be the topic of a discussion at a Rugby-based charity event.

Equip Equality, which aims to stamp out discrimination, is hosting a series of free events called We Stand Together, to raise awareness of hate crime and discuss how it can be tackled.

The first one takes place online on April 18, followed by a face-to-face session on April 25 at Benn Hall. Another will take place in Leamington on a date to be confirmed.

There will be speakers discussing How to Report Hate Crime, the processes followed by Warwickshire Police and the role of the Crown Prosecution Service

The charity, based in at Warwickshire College, provides support, advice and training to people across Warwickshire to combat discrimination. It works alongside groups, businesses and organisations to help to build understanding through individual support and advice, group learning and training courses.

Tickets can be booked via the eventbrite website.