Face of violent bully who abused and tried to rob youngsters over half his age on train in Warwickshire

The young victims showed great bravery by ignoring his vile threats – and now the bully has been jailed

A violent bully has been jailed after he abused and tried to rob a group of teenagers on a train in Warwickshire.

Glen Darby was heard telling his friends "let's bully these kids" before threatening them and demanding items off them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other passengers did come to their defence after the youngsters tried to ignore Darby and move away from him.

Glen Darby

And now the 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to attempted robbery onboard a West Midlands train.

The attack happened on Sunday May 22 last year, onboard a train between Birmingham New Street and Nuneaton station. The 18-year-old victim was travelling with friends when they approached a table seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darby told them not to bother sitting there as he was resting his feet through the gap, he was then heard to say "Let's bully these kids" to his friend.

Darby subjected the victim and his friends to a barrage of questions becoming increasingly aggressive and abusive towards them, referring to him as a “p***y” repeatedly.

Despite this the group continued to ignore them.

Darby then asked about the coat the victim was wearing and demanded he hand it over on discovering it was a designer brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the victim refused, he made further threats and demanded his phone as well saying he would "smash his head around the train" if he didn’t and stated: "I will throw you on the tracks at the next stop".

Despite feeling very vulnerable and threatened the victim and his friends moved to a different carriage after enduring 20 minutes of abuse. Three bystanders then supported the group.

BTP Det Con Alex Price said: “This was an extremely frightening and traumatising incident for the victim and his friends. Despite this, they showed tremendous bravery to not engage and help with our investigation.