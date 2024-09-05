Fake police officer allegedly cons Rugby OAP in his 80s out of more than £3,000

A Rugby pensioner in his 80s was allegedly tricked into handing over of more than £3,000 by a conman pretending to be a Met police officer.

The victim handed the money over to a courier under false pretences on August 29 and then contacted Warwickshire Police for assistance after a second call of the same nature was reportedly made on August 30.

A man was subsequently arrested.

Follow-up investigations showed evidence of another victim in Norfolk, who had reported being defrauded out of around £3,500 in a similar fashion.

Mohammed Shahid, 36 from London, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Shahid will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on September 4 for his first hearing.