Fake police officer allegedly cons Rugby OAP in his 80s out of more than £3,000
The victim handed the money over to a courier under false pretences on August 29 and then contacted Warwickshire Police for assistance after a second call of the same nature was reportedly made on August 30.
A man was subsequently arrested.
Follow-up investigations showed evidence of another victim in Norfolk, who had reported being defrauded out of around £3,500 in a similar fashion.
Mohammed Shahid, 36 from London, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.
Shahid will appear in Coventry Magistrates Court on September 4 for his first hearing.