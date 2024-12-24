Family of young man who died in Kenilworth release tribute to remember him
James Bosworth, 21, of Nottingham, sadly died from injuries suffered on December 20, after police were called to a residence near a business in Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth just after 6pm.
Stuart Baker, 43, of Somerton in Somerset, has been charged with his murder.
James’ mum said of him: “A joy and a treasure who lives on in spirit and in the hearts of his family, friends, and those blessed to know him.
“Handsome, generous, quick-witted, clever, patient, and kind; a bright, beautiful, and brave soul, adventurous and noble, he could easily bring a smile to anyone’s face, even on their worst days.
“He had a depth of character that is rare, a profound love for those he cherished, and a song for every occasion.”
James’ dad said: “He was a brilliant son, wiser than his years, a caring brother and much loved by all his family.”
An appeal is still active in relation to James’ death.
Warwickshire Police said: "If anyone was witness to these events, particularly if they had contact with either the victim or the suspect before or around the time of the incident, they should contact the police as soon as possible citing Incident 318 of 20 December.
"You can make a report online using the web reporting tool www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by phone on 101, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"The senior investigating officer is DI 1857 Unett."