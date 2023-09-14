Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Family pay tribute to much-loved father who died after being found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton

Three men have been charged with murder in connection with his death
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family of a man who was found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton have paid tribute to him.

Paramedics attended Mark Hoverd’s flat in James Diskin Court on Sunday (September 3). He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

A recent post-mortem into his death proved to be inconclusive.

Most Popular
Mark HoverdMark Hoverd
Mark Hoverd

Three men have been charged with murder in connection with his death have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.

Paying tribute to the 57-year-old, his mum and brother said: “Mark was a loving, caring, and gentle person who was a much-loved son and big brother.

“He was a good friend to anybody who knew him and the world will be a much sadder place without him.”

His son added: "My dad had a heart of gold and could bring a smile to the face of anyone he met.

"His love and care will be missed by so many people, but the memories he left behind will continue to bring joy."