Family pay tribute to much-loved father who died after being found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of a man who was found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton have paid tribute to him.
Paramedics attended Mark Hoverd’s flat in James Diskin Court on Sunday (September 3). He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A recent post-mortem into his death proved to be inconclusive.
Three men have been charged with murder in connection with his death have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.
Paying tribute to the 57-year-old, his mum and brother said: “Mark was a loving, caring, and gentle person who was a much-loved son and big brother.
“He was a good friend to anybody who knew him and the world will be a much sadder place without him.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
His son added: "My dad had a heart of gold and could bring a smile to the face of anyone he met.
"His love and care will be missed by so many people, but the memories he left behind will continue to bring joy."