Family pay tribute to much-loved father who died after being found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton

Three men have been charged with murder in connection with his death

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a man who was found unconscious and badly injured in Nuneaton have paid tribute to him.

Paramedics attended Mark Hoverd’s flat in James Diskin Court on Sunday (September 3). He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent post-mortem into his death proved to be inconclusive.

Mark Hoverd

Three men have been charged with murder in connection with his death have been remanded in custody ahead of a trial next year.

Paying tribute to the 57-year-old, his mum and brother said: “Mark was a loving, caring, and gentle person who was a much-loved son and big brother.

“He was a good friend to anybody who knew him and the world will be a much sadder place without him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His son added: "My dad had a heart of gold and could bring a smile to the face of anyone he met.