The family of a man who died after being shot in Leamington in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday August 10) have paid tribute to someone who “brought so much love and laughter”.
Ben Daly, 30, from Leamington, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street.
In a statement, Ben’s family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.
“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.
“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.
“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in custody.
A link has been set up where the public can provide anonymous information, photos and video that could help with enquiries. The link is: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1