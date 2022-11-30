Family's emotional plea after man is jailed for sexual assaulting boy in Warwickshire

A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a child in Warwickshire.

Stuart Baker, of Stourbridge, was jailed for two years at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

Baker groomed the teenage boy and repeatedly targeted him between 2017 and 2020. The offences were committed in Warwickshire and Coventry.

Advertisement

He met the boy’s father in 2015 and befriended the family. Over time he groomed the boy and sexually abused him on numerous occasions. He went as far as moving house to be closer to his victim.

Stuart Baker

Advertisement

Baker’s offending came to light in 2020; while drunk he told a colleague that he was sending sexually explicit messages to an underage boy.

The colleague contacted the NSPCC who alerted the police and Baker was arrested.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old was sentenced last week, when he was also added to the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Following the sentencing, the victim’s family released a statement saying: “Today, after a long time of pain and suffering we finally got justice and although our family can never forget, we can finally start to move on with our lives. We hope this will send out a clear message for anyone suffering abuse or too afraid to speak up.

Advertisement

"Please reach out to someone you trust, go through the process and you will get the justice and closure you deserve. This will never be your fault and you are not to blame, you are a targeted victim of an abuser and this won’t stop until we speak up and save other innocent children from this trauma.”

Detective Inspector Ed Peake from Warwickshire Police said: “Baker is a manipulative and dangerous man; he didn’t just groom his victim, he groomed his whole family. They thought of him as a friend but all the time he was working to satisfy his sexual desires.

Advertisement

“He didn’t just manipulate his victim sexually, but also emotionally; he would tell the victim not to tell anyone what they were doing because he would get into trouble, he would get jealous when the victim talked about having a girlfriend and at one point threatened to commit suicide.

“Sadly in this case the victim didn’t know where to turn which is often the case with young victims of sexual abuse. He was only a young boy who probably never fully understood what was being done to him. However, thanks to an alert colleague raising the alarm, Baker’s offending came to light and he was brought to justice.

Advertisement

“I hope this conviction sends a message to other children who were or are being groomed and abused that there are people who will listen. The hardest step to take is telling the first person, but there are people out there who will listen and help and support you. It is never your fault. We will investigate and do everything in our power to bring dangerous offenders to justice and get you the support you need.