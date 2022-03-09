Farm worker allegedly assaulted by illegal hare coursing suspects in south Warwickshire

Police are now appealing for help to identity the men in these pictures. Photo by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team

A farm worker was allegedly assaulted by men suspected of illegal hare coursing in south Warwickshire.

Police are now appealing for help to identity the men in these pictures.

The incident happened on February 19 in the Oldberrow area near Henley in Arden.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "A farm worker was allegedly assaulted by the males shortly after locating the three illegally hunting hares on land near Henley in Arden.