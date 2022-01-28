Farmers and landowners in south Leicestershire urged to fit security alarms to help combat rural criminals

Police have posted images on social media showing the lengths that countryside criminals will go to in an effort to steal high-value vehicles and equipment.

Farmers and landowners in south Leicestershire and west Northamptonshire are being urged to fit security alarms to help combat rural criminals.

The call to people to make their often remote yards and properties more secure is going out from PC Hutch Hutchings of Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team.

The highly-experienced rural officer posed pictures on social media showing the lengths that countryside criminals will go to in an effort to steal high-value vehicles and equipment such as trailers, horseboxes and caravans across the Harborough area.

“The level that rural criminals are going to to take trailers, horseboxes and caravans.

“Cutting hedgerows out, fencing, travelling over numerous fields to gain access,” warned PC Hutchings.