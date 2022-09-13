Kenilworth Arts Festival. Picture submitted.

A festival of art will take place in Kenilworth this Saturday.

The organisers of Kenilworth Arts Festival have worked with Kenilworth Books to create a day of art, music and literature based in and around Talisman Square.

The festival will include an exhibition by 30 Kenilworth artists, featuring painting, ceramics, photography, glass, textiles, prints and cards. Family friendly art activities will be happening throughout the day.

Kenilworth artists will be displaying their work at the event.

Julia Rawlison, author of Fletcher and the Falling Leaves, will be signing copies of the book from 10.30am-12.30pm at the bookshop.

A Fletcher and the Falling Leaves story walk is on display until September 24 in the flower borders of Talisman Square.

Between 2pm to 4pm professional storyteller Cath Edwards will be telling stories from her recent book – Warwickshire Folk Tales.

People can and hear about fascinating local characters, lovers true and false, ghosts of old who still linger today and a most unusual highwayman.

Julia Rawlison, author of Fletcher and the Falling Leaves will be signing copies of the book at the festival. Picture supplied.