Fined: Leamington woman who has lifelong ban from keeping animals has breached her order twice within the last year

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:08 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leamington woman who has a lifelong ban from keeping any animals has breached her conditions twice within the last year.

Rachel Baker, 50, from Leamington was convicted on November 16 of breaching a disqualification order.

After failing to attend her last court hearing, Baker was arrested within a week and put before the court where she was convicted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: "Whilst (Baker) didn’t get any prison time she did get a big financial hit and has been ordered to pay £1.000 in compensation."

"The little dog in question continues to be safeguarded by Warwickshire Police in a 5* facility where he has made lots of new doggy friends."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice