Fined: Leamington woman who has lifelong ban from keeping animals has breached her order twice within the last year
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Leamington woman who has a lifelong ban from keeping any animals has breached her conditions twice within the last year.
Rachel Baker, 50, from Leamington was convicted on November 16 of breaching a disqualification order.
After failing to attend her last court hearing, Baker was arrested within a week and put before the court where she was convicted.
Warwickshire Police said: "Whilst (Baker) didn’t get any prison time she did get a big financial hit and has been ordered to pay £1.000 in compensation."