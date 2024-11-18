Fined: Leamington woman who has lifelong ban from keeping animals has breached her order twice within the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington woman who has a lifelong ban from keeping any animals has breached her conditions twice within the last year.

Rachel Baker, 50, from Leamington was convicted on November 16 of breaching a disqualification order.

After failing to attend her last court hearing, Baker was arrested within a week and put before the court where she was convicted.

Warwickshire Police said: "Whilst (Baker) didn’t get any prison time she did get a big financial hit and has been ordered to pay £1.000 in compensation."

"The little dog in question continues to be safeguarded by Warwickshire Police in a 5* facility where he has made lots of new doggy friends."