Register
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Fire equipment thieves who burgled Wellesbourne station "have put lives at risk"

The incident happened on the evening of Sunday October 8 with the thieves taking some of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services most up-to-date lifesaving equipment. The service is asking for residents who may have witnessed the break in or who might have more information about the incident to report this to Warwickshire Police
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents are being asked to report suspicious activity following a break in at Wellesbourne Fire Station over the weekend.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a call for residents around its Wellesbourne fire station to report any suspicious activity that they witnessed on the night of Sunday October 8 to the police.

The plea follows at burglary at Wellesbourne fire station in which criminals forced their way in and targeted the services most up-to-date lifesaving rescue equipment, provided at significant expense to the taxpayer, putting lives at risk in doing so.

Most Popular
Wellesbourne Fire Station. Picture suppliedWellesbourne Fire Station. Picture supplied
Wellesbourne Fire Station. Picture supplied
Read More
Unsolved murder of Warwickshire village policeman revealed in book exploring hid...

Any resident that sees anything suspicious at a fire station is asked to report this to Warwickshire Police by calling 999.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety and fire at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Unfortunately another one of our fire stations has been targeted by thieves and we are working with Warwickshire police to identify those involved.

“I urge the public to keep an eye open.

"Our fire stations are integral to how we protect our communities and we do not want their capacity to be compromised.

“Anybody who sees anything suspicious at any of the fire stations, please call 999 and report what you have seen to Warwickshire Police.”

More information about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue