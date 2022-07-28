Five men arrested and charged with drug offences in Rugby after police seize drugs and weapons – including a crossbow and a hatchet

Officers from Rugby’s Proactive CID made five arrests, seized 120 wraps of drugs and discovered weapons – including a crossbow and a hatchet - as they continue their work across the borough. File image

The arrests, which came about after several unrelated incidents, have seen five men charged.

On July 20, Rugby Proactive CID officers arrested 43-year-old Richard Reeve and 35-year-old Kevin Earley in Hillmorton Road – seizing heroin and crack cocaine.

Reeve was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine – relating to a stop on July 14.

He was also charged with two counts of driving without insurance and two counts of driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence following the July 14 and July 20 stops.

Earley was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin from July 5 to July 19.

Both appeared in Coventry Magistrates court on July 22 and were remanded in custody until a hearing, set for August 11.

On July 25, officers from Rugby Proactive CID raided a property in Pinfold Street – discovering cannabis and weapons – including a crossbow with bolts and a hatchet.

18-year-old Osirus Jones was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was then charged with possession of cannabis and possession of offensive weapons and has been bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on August 5.

And at around 1.30pm on July 25, Rugby Proactive CID officers searched two men (24-year-old Keaton Clements and 25-year-old Nathan Kyle) in Murray Road after they were suspected of dealing drugs in the town centre.

They were taken to Rugby police station – where officers searched them and found 88 wraps of crack cocaine and 32 wraps of heroin. Both men were arrested.

On July 26, Clements was charged and remanded with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and acquire criminal property.

Kyle was charged and remanded with possession of crack cocaine and heroin and acquire criminal property.

Both appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on July 26, where they were remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 23.

Detective Constable Chris Batchelder of Rugby Proactive CID said: “If left in circulation, these drugs would have caused exceptional harm - bringing crime, misery and anti-social behaviour to our communities.