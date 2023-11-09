Five people charged with trying to steal goods worth up to £1,000 from Rugby store

They allegedly attempted to leave the store without payment for a number of items before security at the store attempted to stop them

Five people have been arrested after an alleged incident of shoplifting in Rugby.

The incident happened at a Chapel Street store at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Approximately £500 to £1,500 worth of goods were reportedly stolen during the incident.

They will appear in court today (Thursday).

Two from the group reportedly raised concern with the shop staff, who then called the police.

They allegedly attempted to leave the store without payment for a number of items before security at the store attempted to stop them.

One allegedly signalled to a car parked outside before they were detained by security and arrested by police officers.

They were found to have nearly £600 worth of items from the store in their trolley.

The car was stopped a few hours later.

Around £1,000 of items were retrieved from the vehicle, and three additional people arrested.

Krisztian Tokoli, an 18-year-old man from Haig Street, Derby was charged with theft from a shop.

Krisztina Vajda, a 45-year-old woman, Czaba Nemeth, a 50-year-old man, and Dzsenifer Lakatos, a 20-year-old woman (both from Loughborough Road, Coalville) were charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

Lorenzo Oravec, a 23-year-old man from Haig Street, Derby was charged with aiding and abetting theft from a shop, driving a car without insurance, and failure to produce a driving license.