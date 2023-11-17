Five people sentenced for shoplifting offences after targeting Rugby supermarket
Five people have been sentenced for shoplifting offences after they targeted a supermarket in Rugby.
On October 28, three individuals (Csaba Nemeth, Krisztina Vajda, and Dzsenifer Lakatos) entered a supermarket on Chapel Street in Rugby, filled a trolley with £525 worth of goods, and walked straight out the door.
When challenged by security staff, they claimed to be going to get a purse, before loading a black Jaguar car up with the stolen items and making off.
Officers said it would seem that the purse was at home, although they later neglected to return for payment.
Just over a week later at around 4.30pm on the November 7, the three (along with Krisztian Tokoli and driver Lorenzo Oravec) returned to the supermarket.
Tokoli and Lakatos entered the store and loaded another trolley with £597.18 worth of goods.
On this occasion, they went to the self-scan area of the supermarket, scanned one of the items from the trolley, and attempted to make payment. The card was rejected.
At this point, they tried to make an exit from the shop without payment – not realising that they had been observed.
Earlier, the Rugby First CCTV operator had spotted their black Jaguar which had been flagged previously heading towards the supermarket.
They alerted the supermarket security ahead of their arrival, and the duo were monitored by shop security while the Rugby Town Rangers convened nearby in case of any issues.
When Tokoli and Lakatos attempted to leave the store, they found the Town Rangers and the shop security waiting for them.
Tokoli ran over to the car to warn them, which then made off before Tokoli and Lakatos were detained by the Rangers and the security staff until police officers arrived to make an arrest.
A short time later, the car was stopped by other officers, and Nemeth, Oravec, and Vajda were also arrested.
In the boot, £1,021.81 worth of products from the same supermarket chain were discovered.
In total, £2,143.99 worth of goods were stolen by the five.
On November 9 at Coventry Magistrates Court, Dzsenifer Lakatos, 20 of Loughborough Road in Coalville, was ordered to pay £185 to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), along with a victims’ surcharge of £114, for two counts of theft from a shop.
Lakatos was also given a community order with a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement, along with a requirement to carry out unpaid worth for 100 hours within the next twelve months.
On November 16 at Coventry Magistrates Court, Csaba Nemeth, 50 of Loughborough Road in Coalville, was given 12 weeks imprisonment to be suspended for 15 months for two counts of theft from a shop.
Nemeth was also ordered to pay £46 to the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as a victims’ surcharge of £154.
Lorenzo Oravec, 23 of Haig Street in Derby, was given a four week prison sentence to be suspended for 12 months for aiding and abetting theft from a shop.
For driving without insurance, he was given six points on his license.
Oravec is also required to pay £46 to the CPS and a victims’ surcharge of £154.
Krisztian Tokoli, 18 of Haig Street in Derby, was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for theft from a shop, along with a victims’ surcharge of £154.
Krisztina Vajda, 45 of Loughborough Road, Coalville, was given a six-week prison sentence to be suspended for 12 months for two counts of theft from a shop.
Vajda is required to pay £154 to the CPS, and a victims’ surcharge of £46.
Inspector Tara Johnson of Rugby Local Policing said: “This was a prime example of why there’s no good future in shoplifting – our Infamous Five were clocked before they even made it to the store and had no chance of getting away unchallenged.
“It’s easy for us to track your vehicle once we know which one it is, and repeat offenders are easy to spot.
“A big shout-out to our colleagues in the Town Rangers and who were operating the CCTV in Rugby that day for their vigilance – this is an excellent result for us.”