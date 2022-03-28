Five people sentenced in connection with the death of a man in Leamington

Reuben Nall, Adam Padley, Terry Nall, Callum Huburn and Emma Bennett.

Five people have been sentenced today (Monday March 28) in connection with the death of a man in Leamington.

Carl Moorhouse was stabbed to death during a violent clash near the town centre in May 2020.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we previously reported, three men were found guilty of murder and two others were found guilty of manslaughter.

The five defendants appeared at Loughborough Crown Court today where they were sentenced to:

Reuben Nall, aged 27, of Rookery Road, Birmingham. Found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit GBH and robbery in relation to an incident on May 26, 2021. Sentenced to life Imprisonment – with a minimum term of 24 years (taking into account time already spent on remand).

Adam Padley aged 27, of Mellis Grove, Birmingham. Found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit GBH and robbery in relation to an incident on May 26, 2021. Sentenced to life Imprisonment – with a minimum term of 24 years (taking into account time already spent on remand).

Terry Nall, aged 31, of Regents Road, Birmingham. Found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit GBH, and robbery in relation to an incident on May 26, 2021. Sentenced to life Imprisonment – with a minimum term of 24 years (taking into account time already spent on remand).

Callum Huburn, aged 30, of Park Road, Birmingham. Found not guilty of murder. Convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit GBH. Sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Emma Bennett, aged 35, of Wycken Court in Coventry. Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit GBH. Found not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH. Found guilty of manslaughter. Sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

In relation to the attack, police were called to reports of a disturbance shortly before 10.30pm on May 28 2020, involving a number of people at the junction of Leam Terrace and Lower Leam Street.

When officers arrived, 34-year-old Carl Moorhouse was found with a stab wound to his chest and he had been badly beaten.

An investigation was launched, which determined that on the night of the attack, the defendants had travelled together from Birmingham to Leamington. After arriving in Leamington, shortly after 10pm they parked on Lower Leam Street close to where Carl had left his car.

As Carl walked towards his car, a number of defendants ran from the vehicles towards him. Carl was then violently attacked and stabbed on Lower Leam Street. He eventually managed to escape the attack and fled to a neighbouring property.

After the stabbing, the attackers fled the scene in the two vehicles they had arrived in. They also took Carl’s Ford Fiesta, which was later abandoned a few streets away.

Carl was taken to hospital where he died, a few minutes after midnight on May 29.

An investigation established that Carl’s death was the culmination of escalating violence and increasing hostilities between two rival gangs.

Following today’s outcome, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna from Warwickshire Police said: “On 28 May 2020, Carl Moorhouse was fatally stabbed on a residential street in Leamington. The events of that night were both shocking and horrifying for those that witnessed it and for Carl’s family and friends.

“Warwickshire Police immediately launched a major investigation which sought to identify those responsible for Carl’s murder and secure the evidence required to lead to their prosecution. Following nearly twelve months of painstaking dedication by investigators, nine defendants were charged with the murder of Carl Moorhouse.

“In November 2021, a trial commenced at Loughborough Crown Court. Over forty witnesses attended court to provide evidence and over a thousand hours’ worth of CCTV footage was reviewed to piece together the events leading to Carl’s death. On 28 February - nearly four months after the trial started - five defendants were convicted of offences in relation to the murder and manslaughter of Carl.

“I hope today’s sentences provide some solace to Carl’s family and friends. I fully understand the continued anguish and deep sadness they feel at the loss of their son, partner, father, brother, uncle, and friend. I thank them for their patience, resilience and determination throughout the investigation and judicial process.

“I would like to thank all of the investigators, police officers and staff whose tireless devotion and resolute commitment ensured the conviction and sentencing of these defendants. Finally, I want to thank the community of Leamington and all the witnesses who provided vital evidence to support these convictions.”