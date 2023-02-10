Fly-tipper has his vehicle crushed after he was caught dumping rubbish in the Rugby borough

A fly-tipper has been fined and had his vehicle crushed after he was caught dumping rubbish in the Rugby borough.
In January, a member of the public spotted the offender in action in Wolston and took a photo of the vehicle and occupants.
After further investigation by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team Officers, the driver has been identified and had a visit from the police. "Working side by side with the Local Authority, the driver was fined £400 pounds and his vehicle crushed," said Warwickshire Police.
"Fly-tipping continues to be a blight across the rural landscape within our county. We will continue to work closely with local authorities and land owners to apprehend those responsible."