Fly-tippers blocked country road near Kenilworth with a huge pile of rubbish

A huge pile of rubbish has been dumped in the middle of a country road near Kenilworth.
Warwickshire Police came across the fly-tipping this morning (Tuesday) and have reported the matter to the council.
The rubbish had blocked Cryfield Grange Road but police and two residents helped to clear road.
"It's disgusting and sad that people feel they can dump their rubbish on our roads," said PCSO Clayton of Warwickshire Police.
He added: "A huge thank you to the two lovely gentlemen that helped me move the rubbish to one side of the road to clear the carriageway. You've earned a Christmas treat in my eyes chaps!"