Fly tippers have dumped a large amount of rubbish next to a country road near Leamington.

PCSO Sharron Underwood spotted the mess in Weston Lane in Weston under Wetherley while out on patrol.

PCSO Underwood the mater has been reported to the council. She added: "If you witness any fly tipping and noted the vehicle registration plate details, then please report online to Warwick District Council."