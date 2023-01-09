Forensic evidence left on garden forks help catch burglar in Leamington and Warwick

He has been jailed for three-and-a-half years

Forensic evidence left on garden forks helped catch a burglar after he broke into a house in Warwick.

Ryan Kean had already tried to burgle a house in Eaton Close, Leamington a month earlier by using a garden fork to open the windows - but he fled empty-handed after the occupant disturbed him.

So he tried his luck again, this time in Myton Road, Warwick, where stole a number of items including jewellery.

Ryan Kean

He was seen on CCTV climbing over the fence to the property before using another garden fork to force open a window and gain entry.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Forensic evidence left on the garden forks identified Kean as the suspect and he was subsequently arrested and charged."

Kean, aged 41, of Orton Road, Coventry was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday January 5 after being found guilty of burglary and attempted burglary.

Detective Constable Christopher Pitt from Leamington Proactive CID said: “Burglary is extremely traumatic for victims and leaves a lasting impact. I am pleased Kean is now behind bars."

