Former Warwickshire Police officer 'abused his position for sexual purpose' and had over 700 inappropriate images on his work phone

A misconduct hearing heard how a former Warwickshire Police officer 'abused his position for a sexual purpose'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing held this week found a former Detective Sergeant Paul Whitehurst would have been dismissed had he not previously resigned from the force.

It was also heard that DS Whitehurst had formed an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met while carrying out policing duties, abused his position for a sexual purpose and failed to notify his relationship in a timely manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gross misconduct allegations against Whitehurst, were found proven on Wednesday October 8 after a two-day hearing by Warwickshire Police, which followed five investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A misconduct hearing heard how a former Warwickshire Police officer 'abused his position for a sexual purpose'.

The IOPC investigations

The IOPC concluded that he had a case to answer for gross misconduct in four of those cases, which also included allegations relating to improper images found on his work phone.

The former officer, who resigned in May 2024, was found by the disciplinary panel to have breached police professional standards of behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy, and for discreditable conduct.

The hearing was told that DS Whitehurst met a woman in a bar who he recognised from previous contact through his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started exchanging messages and by February 2020 he had formed an inappropriate relationship with her.

Evidence gathered by IOPC investigators indicated that the relationship continued in an on/off fashion until September 2020 when the woman raised concerns about him to his line manager.

At that point DS Whitehurst disclosed the relationship to police.

The IOPC began investigating following a conduct referral from Warwickshire Police in November 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the officer being instructed by superiors not to contact the woman he continued to send her messages and go to her address.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “When police officers abuse their position for a sexual purpose, particularly in respect of vulnerable people, such behaviour represents a fundamental betrayal of the public’s trust and the values for which the police service stands.

“Such conduct amounts to serious corruption, and in DS Whitehurst’s case it is all the more reprehensible given he worked in the force’s anti-corruption unit, and before that in the professional standards department.

"He would have been acutely aware of the need to maintain professional boundaries with members of the public, and yet he chose to cross that boundary in full knowledge of the woman’s vulnerabilities from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no place in policing for this kind of behaviour and quite rightly he has been held accountable for his actions.”

Other allegations

Other allegations proven against the officer concerned improper use of his work mobile which was examined and found to contain 714 inappropriate images including some of topless women, videos with explicit sexual content, and offensive jokes about domestic violence and misogyny.

It was also found proven that he had deleted WhatsApp from the mobile in order to ‘frustrate the investigation’ into his activities.

An accelerated gross misconduct hearing in June 2024 concluded that had DS Whitehurst not already resigned he would have been dismissed for matters unrelated to the IOPC’s investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also barred from future employment with the police service.

The IOPC directed Warwickshire Police to hold this week’s hearing to ensure accountability and because it felt it was in the public interest to do so.

The former officer, who was not present at the hearing, has been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Sartoris from Warwickshire Police’s professional standards department, said: “The harm caused by Whitehurst’s misconduct will have a lasting impact upon the victim and our thoughts remain with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions represented a profound breach of public trust and professional standards, and such conduct is utterly incompatible with the oath taken by officers.”

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to appeal.