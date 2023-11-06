Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Former Warwickshire Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault in Warwick

They will appear in court in December to face charges relating to alleged offences committed in the 1980s.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
A former Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court in December to face charges relating sex offences committed in the 1980s.A former Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court in December to face charges relating sex offences committed in the 1980s.
A former Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court in December to face charges relating sex offences committed in the 1980s.

A former Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court in December to face charges relating sex offences committed in the 1980s.

The man, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, has been requisitioned to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on December 15 where he will face one charge of rape and three charges of indecent assault.

The alleged offences occurred in Warwick against one victim.

At the time, the man was a special constable but later became a regular officer with the force.