Former Warwickshire Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault in Warwick
They will appear in court in December to face charges relating to alleged offences committed in the 1980s.
A former Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court in December to face charges relating sex offences committed in the 1980s.
The man, who has not been named by Warwickshire Police, has been requisitioned to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on December 15 where he will face one charge of rape and three charges of indecent assault.
The alleged offences occurred in Warwick against one victim.
At the time, the man was a special constable but later became a regular officer with the force.