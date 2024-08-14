Former Warwickshire Police officer groomed and sexually assaulted girl in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Warwickshire Police officer has admitted grooming and sexually assaulting a girl in Warwick.

David Surridge was a special Constable at the time of the offences and later went on to become a regular officer.

He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on August 12 where he pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assaults against a teenage girl in the 1980s, when she aged between 13-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surridge groomed the girl by buying her gifts and alcohol and would take her for days out. This quickly progressed to sexual abuse.

David Surridg pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assaults against a teenage girl (Photo: Warwickshire Police).

The victim reported the offending in 2022 after watching a television programme about grooming. In interview, she told officers that up until this point she had blamed herself for what had happened but now realised she was in fact a victim.

Surridge, 70, currently of New Green Park, Coventry was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court for sentencing on September 27.

Detective Constable Heather Webb, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim who has shown great bravery in reporting her ordeal after so much time has passed. I hope she can take some comfort from this guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many victims of grooming she blamed herself for what happened. To be clear if you are a victim of sexual abuse, you are never to blame and there are people who will listen to you and offer support.

“As soon as the offending was reported to us, we launched a thorough investigation and ensured support was put in place for the victim.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Thompson, head of professional standards at Warwickshire Police, said: “Surridge was a special constable at the time of the offending and will have been aware that what he was doing was wrong. He will now rightly face the consequences of his offending.”

For more information on reporting child sex abuse go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/how-to-report-possible-child-abuse/