Former Warwickshire Police officer jailed for non-recent child sex offences in Warwick

David Surridge, aged 70, currently of New Green Park, Coventry, was a special Constable at the time of the offences and later went on to become a regular officer.

He was jailed at Warwick Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to five counts of indecent assault against a girl when she was aged between 13 to 16.

The offences took place in Warwick in the 1980s.

David Surridge. Photo by Warwickshire Police.

An investigation by Warwickshire Police showed Surridge groomed the victim before going on to sexually abuse her.

The victim reported the offending in 2022 after watching a television programme about grooming. In interview, she told officers that up until this point she had blamed herself for what had happened but now realised she was in fact a victim.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Heather Webb, said: "The victim has shown great bravery in contacting police and supporting this investigation.

"This outcome shows that time is no barrier to delivering justice and I hope it gives other victims of sexual offences, no matter when they happened, the confidence to come forward.

"We will listen, we will investigate, and we will work to bring offenders to justice.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Thompson from Warwickshire Police added: “As a police officer Surridge should have been protecting vulnerable people, not exploiting them.

"I hope his victim can take some comfort from seeing him put behind bars for his crimes.”

To report a crime to Warwickshire Police call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/