Former Wellesbourne man jailed for child sex offences

By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Apr 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 17:20 BST
A former ambulance technician who used to live in Wellesbourne has been jailed for child sex offences.

Following a West Mercia Police investigation, David Andrews, 36, of no fixed abode but formerly of Wellesbourne, was jailed at Worcester Crown Court today (Wednesday April 16) for 25 years.

Andrews was jailed after pleading guilty to the following offences in February:

  • Attempted rape of a child under 13.
  • Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration.
  • Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.
  • Three counts of taking indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.
  • Three counts of making indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.
David Andrews, 36, of no fixed abode but formerly of Wellesbourne, was jailed at Worcester Crown Court for 25 years for child sex offences. Photo supplied by West Mercia Police

Andrews has also been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The offences took place in locations across Warwickshire, the West Mercia policing area, and Northamptonshire.

To report a crime or information about a crime go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or call 101. In an emergency call 999.

