Four masked men steal car during robbery in Leamington

Four masked men stole a car during a robbery in Leamington.

The incident happened about a month ago (on November 18) but police are today (Friday December 13) appealing for witnesses.

Leamington Police said: "At around 8:30pm, four unknown masked males have made off from a house on Kennan Avenue in a silver or dark coloured Volkswagen Golf. No registration plate was visible on the vehicle.

"The car is believed to have driven towards Tachbrook Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

"If anyone saw the incident itself, saw cars matching this description in the area, or has dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could help with our investigation, contact us citing Incident 337 of 18 November.

You can make a report on our website (link in the comments), by phone on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The investigating officer is PC 2168 Addams."