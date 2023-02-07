Four men arrested in connection with the supply of drugs in Leamington

Four men were arrested yesterday (Monday) in connection with the supply of drugs in Leamington.
A 40-year-old man from Leamington was arrested after CID officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Clarendon Square.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following this arrest officers searched a nearby house where they seized drugs, cash and scales, and arrested a 53-year-old man from Leamington.
In a separate incident a short time later, a 41-year-old man from Leamington was arrested after officers spotted a suspect drug deal in Culworth Close. Following the arrest officers seized suspected drugs.
A search of the man’s nearby house led to more drugs, and phones being seized, and the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Coventry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All the men have either been bailed or released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.