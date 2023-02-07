Four men arrested in connection with the supply of drugs in Leamington

Officers spotted suspected drug deal in Clarendon Square

Four men were arrested yesterday (Monday) in connection with the supply of drugs in Leamington.

A 40-year-old man from Leamington was arrested after CID officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Clarendon Square.

Following this arrest officers searched a nearby house where they seized drugs, cash and scales, and arrested a 53-year-old man from Leamington.

In a separate incident a short time later, a 41-year-old man from Leamington was arrested after officers spotted a suspect drug deal in Culworth Close. Following the arrest officers seized suspected drugs.

A search of the man’s nearby house led to more drugs, and phones being seized, and the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Coventry.

All the men have either been bailed or released under investigation while enquiries continue.